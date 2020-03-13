RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Servicemaster Global worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 358,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at $10,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,550. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

