RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,767 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of First Bancshares worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 243,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,776. The company has a market capitalization of $451.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

