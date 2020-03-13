RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,645,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

