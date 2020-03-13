RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 239,620 Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,620 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 7.05% of Select Bancorp worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $163.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

