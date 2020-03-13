RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,990,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $12.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.13. 475,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

