RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 170,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 260,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $21.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.99. 4,220,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $185.77 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.