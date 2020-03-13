RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 52,310 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,310 shares during the quarter. FB Financial accounts for 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of FB Financial worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $23.01. 346,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

