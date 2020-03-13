RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,699 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 24.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 71.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.30.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 772,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,980. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

