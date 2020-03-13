RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $9.95 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 6,409,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

