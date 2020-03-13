RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $40,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 629.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25,271.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. 5,900,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,262. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.