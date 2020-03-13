RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $146.11. 903,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

