RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 383,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of RMR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 264,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $66.39.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,955,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

