Robert C. Lieber Acquires 7,200 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Stock

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) CEO Robert C. Lieber bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 430,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,888. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 223.49, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.