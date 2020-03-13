Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $379,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $16.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.69. 168,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

