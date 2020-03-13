Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.45 Million

Brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $307.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.10 million. Roku posted sales of $206.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,016 shares of company stock worth $31,364,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

