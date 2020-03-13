Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,860. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

