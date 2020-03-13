RPICoin (RPI) Price Down 52.6% This Week

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, RPICoin has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market cap of $13,740.19 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00085018 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 939,193,739 coins and its circulating supply is 899,181,803 coins. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

