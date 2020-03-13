RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. 846,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

