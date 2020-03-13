Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Guggenheim

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.69% from the stock’s previous close.

RUBY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of RUBY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 1,349,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after buying an additional 2,114,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,811,000.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

