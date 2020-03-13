Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

