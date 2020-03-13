salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.45.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. 13,763,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $135.32 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

