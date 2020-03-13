Samuel A. Landy Sells 7,730 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 327,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,743. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.99 million, a PE ratio of 222.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

