Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.28 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

