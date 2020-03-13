SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.78. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 434.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 182,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 148,574 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

