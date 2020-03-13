SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.78.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

