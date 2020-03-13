Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,106 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 5.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.29% of AON worth $140,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Cfra dropped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.50.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.