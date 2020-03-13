Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up 5.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Allergan worth $133,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.85. 4,883,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

