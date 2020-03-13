Scharf Investments LLC Has $152.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,678 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 6.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Kansas City Southern worth $152,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $13.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.61. 1,438,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.