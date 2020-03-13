Scharf Investments LLC Has $84.37 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises about 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $84,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.