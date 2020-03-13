Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 948,786 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 4.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $107,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,555,000 after acquiring an additional 229,459 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,324,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

