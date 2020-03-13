Scharf Investments LLC Sells 13,744 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Watsco worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

