Scharf Investments LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 107,899 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $13.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

