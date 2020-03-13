Scharf Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $3,574,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $16.69 on Friday, hitting $499.33. 1,420,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,498. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $417.49 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

