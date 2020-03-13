Scharf Investments LLC Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 4.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.96% of Advance Auto Parts worth $106,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

AAP traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $113.69. 1,251,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

