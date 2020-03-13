Scharf Investments LLC Trims Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 1.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $34,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,136.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Baidu by 14.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 104.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

