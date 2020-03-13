Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $14.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

