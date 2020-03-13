Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. 181,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,479. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

