Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

