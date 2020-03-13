Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,426 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.69% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $42,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $26,460,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

