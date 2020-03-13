Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Sealed Air worth $72,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $56,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

