SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $104,499.23 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 4,822,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,241. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 423,349 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

