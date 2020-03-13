Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million.

SIC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 101,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,744. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

