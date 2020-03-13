Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,931,000 after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. 3,747,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,410. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

