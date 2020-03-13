Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,615. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

