Sentient Coin (SEN) Achieves Market Cap of $494,263.01

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $494,263.01 and approximately $6,996.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00032718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00865366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032325 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00031062 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00189422 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007162 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00099003 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

