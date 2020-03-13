Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,723 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $482.64 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $417.49 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.12. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

