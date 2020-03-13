Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Jane M. Cronin Sells 908 Shares

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $16.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.33. 1,420,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $417.49 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.37 and a 200-day moving average of $564.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.