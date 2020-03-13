Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $610.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

NYSE:SHW traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,028. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $417.49 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day moving average is $564.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

