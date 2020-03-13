ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIXY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. 25,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

