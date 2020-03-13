Short Interest in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Declines By 13.5%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AEZS stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. AEterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

